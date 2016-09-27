Encounters on stage at Lennox Head

COMING SOON: Dancers Elizabeth Venn and Tess Eckert are part of Encounters, the upcoming performance by SPRUNG!! Integrated Dance Theatre Inc.

ENCOUNTERS is the latest work by Northern Rivers troupe Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre Inc.

The work took two years to develop and it will be the centrepiece of a health weekend at Park Lane Theatre in October.

The program includes a feature performance piece Encounters at Lennox plus a buffet dinner, live music, dance, and a panel discussion with guest speakers offering different perspectives on disability, arts and health, including Lynne Seear, past deputy director of QAGOMA, and currently arts program manager at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

On the second day, guests will have the opportunity for personal creative expression with workshops in ceramics (tutor Amanda Bromfield), clowning (tutor Sally Davis) and creative writing (Hilton Koppe), plus a matinee performance of Encounters.

Tim Winton-Brown will be a fourth forum speaker. The Possum Creek resident is a local journalist, theatre co-producer, writer and he lives with spinal cord injury.

Sprung!! president Robyn Brady said the weekend-long forum was developed thinking along the themes of identity, ability and belonging.

"What we wanted was to focus on disability, arts and health from a framework of what is the relationship between suffering and art," she said.

"Who does art and dance, what makes those things, what are play and creativity, that's what the forum will be exploring."

Ms Brady said Encounters, the performance piece of the weekend, is the centrepiece of the event.

"The performance piece is our experiences over the last two years, working in partnerships with youth, with the hospitals, with community festivals, that has led us to the experience that what we are seeking through the creative process is a resolution of some of the biggest questions we have in life about healing, suffering, ability, disability and belonging," she said.