Emily's portrait of a landscape

Cathy Adams
| 21st Oct 2016 11:30 AM
ART SHOW: Emily Imeson's Portraits of Landscapes opens tonight. The young artist has been awarded an Arts NSW scholarship.
ART SHOW: Emily Imeson's Portraits of Landscapes opens tonight. The young artist has been awarded an Arts NSW scholarship. Contributed

ARTIST Emily Imeson is turning the landscape art world on its head.

The Pearces Creek artist, who has just won one of 15 scholarships from Arts NSW, will open an exhibition tonight, Portraits of Landscapes, showing landscapes presented in a traditional portrait - or vertical - shape.

Ms Imeson said her artwork was about "getting to know the environment around me ... it gets me buzzing”.

Emily Imeson's outdoor studio.
Emily Imeson's outdoor studio. Contributed

She said she found the colours, shapes and influence of nature inspiring, with the artworks on show "an abstract version of the landscape's face”.

Ms Imeson has been working on landscapes for a number of years while studying at Southern Cross University, Lismore, and is looking forward to continuing that work, starting her next project with the $10,000 grant from the Arts NSW scholarship.

For the project, Ms Imeson hopes to camp out and explore regional New South Wales - to take her materials and start painting.

She said it was something she had been thinking about doing for some years, and the grant enabled her to make it happen.

If you would like to see Ms Imeson's work, the exhibition has its opening tonight at Pearces Creek Hall from 6pm.

The exhibition will be open every day from 10am-3pm until November 1.

Topics:  art emily imeson landscape pearces creek portrait whatson

