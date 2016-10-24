Emergency vehicle damaged by flying rock

An ambulance was damaged on the Tweed over the weekend.

POLICE are appealing for information after an ambulance was damaged by a rock near Tweed Heads at the weekend.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 22, the ambulance was travelling south on the M1 Motorway at Road Mountain when it was hit by a rock.

The driver, a 46-year-old man and his female passenger - both NSW Ambulance paramedics - were not injured; however, the front windscreen of the vehicle sustained damage.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/