All lanes of highway now open after truck crash

UPDATE, 2.45pm: All lanes of Summerland Way are now open at Cedar Point (south of Kyogle), following an earlier truck accident.

Motorists were using one lane under stop/slow traffic control past the accident site.

Traffic conditions have now returned to normal.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

UPDATE, 11.30am: THE Summerland Way is now open under stop/slow conditions at Cedar Point following a truck rollover this morning.

Cedar Point is about six kilometres south of Kyogle.

Diversions were put in place from around 8.15am but have now been lifted.

A Transport Management spokeswoman has advised motorists should allow extra travel time and exercise caution in the area.

Emergency services and traffic crews remain at the scene.

UPDATE, 10am: THE truck that crashed on Summerland Way this morning was carrying 300L of a petroleum-like chemical called Shellsol.

Luckily, there was only a minor leak that crews were able to bring under control.

Summerland Way is still closed in both directions as crews clean up the scene.

Northbound traffic has been diverted onto Omagh Rd, southbound traffic diverted onto Webbs Rd & Hillyards Rd.

The 50-year-old male driver was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

It is believed he sustained minor injuries.

UPDATE, 8.45am: A HAZMAT crew is on the way to the scene of the crash to deal with the spillage of a chemical, believed to be kerosone or Shellsol, a synthetic hydrocarbon solvent.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash at on the Summerland Way near Kyogle.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting that the crash occurred just after 8am near Cedar Point, 6km south of Kyogle.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the incident involves one truck and one person was trapped for a short period of time.

NSW Ambulance Media said the driver had now been released and was being transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Three fire units are responding, as well as a HAZMAT unit, in addition to police and ambulance.

A crisis was averted however, as the leak was only minor.