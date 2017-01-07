Lane re-opened after Pacific Hwy crash near Ballina

UPDATE 11.42am: ALL southbound lanes are operating normally after a reported crash on the Pacific Hwy near Ballina.

One of two southbound lanes was closed for about 25 minutes before the incident was resolved by emergency services.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a crash on the Pacific Hwy near Ballina.

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed the Rural Fire Service, police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the smash about 11am.

The crash occurred 11km south of the Ballina exit.

Live Traffic is warning motorists to reduce speed with one of two southbound lanes closed.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

More to come.