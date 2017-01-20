34°
Emergency services rescue man who fell off roof

20th Jan 2017 10:10 AM

A MAN is in hospital after he fell of the roof of a house north west of Casino.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales at 5.30pm yesterday to reports of a person fallen from a roof on a property at Upper Strathearn Road.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter medical crew worked alongside local Ambulance Paramedics to access the patient.

He was treated by Ambulance Paramedics before being transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition with lower back injuries.

Topics:  westpac life saver rescue helicopter

