Emergency services at crash scene on Pacific Highway

A crash near the Murwillumbah exit on the Pacific Highway.

EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah.

NSW Ambulance responded to a two vehicle collision heading north on the highway at 11am.

Two patients that were involved in the incident declined treatment and we were not required to be conveyed to hospital.

No Tweed-Byron LAC police duty officers were available for comment.

The road is now clear of hazards.

Traffic may still be moving slowly in the area near the Murwillumbah exit, and drivers are being urged to take care if travelling in that vicinity.