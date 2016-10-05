26°
Elly Hoyt's jazzy voice will enchant local audiences

5th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
SMOOTH SOUNDS: Ellie Hoyt is coming to Lismore.
SMOOTH SOUNDS: Ellie Hoyt is coming to Lismore. contributed

ELLY Hoyt is a jazz vocalist with an intoxicating love for music and life.

The Tasmanian-born 28-year-old released her second album, Oranges and Sunshine, in late 2015.

The release shows off her smooth, seductive and versatile voice.

Hoyt paved her way into the Australian jazz scene when she won the Generation in Jazz vocal scholarship in 2008.

She has sung her way around the country, performing at the Melbourne Women's International Jazz Festival, Magnetic Island Jazz Festival and Broadbeach Blends of Jazz Festival, Clarence Jazz Festival (Tas), Generations in Jazz (SA) and the Rockhampton Big River Jazz Festival, among others.

Throughout her music career, Elly Hoyt has worked with the best of Australia's top jazz musicians.

Performing in Lismore, she will be accompanied by jazzmen John Hoffman on flugelhorn, Steve Russell on piano and Jack Thorncraft on double bass.

  • At the Lismore City Bowlo this Sunday at 2pm. $15
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  elly hoyt, jazz, lismore city bowlo, whatson

