Eco adventure business wins tourism award

TWENTY-THREE years ago Robert and Rosemary Clark needed to find a way to make their large property in Urbenville more profitable.

This week they were rewarded with the 2016 Business and Tourism Excellence award from Tenterfield Council for their Levuka Rainforest Recreation Park.

"We have achieved the vision we set out for almost 23 years ago," Ms Clark said.

Last year Levuka was runner-up in the tourism awards but the The Clarks are always looking for ways for guests to feel more at home, enjoy the environment and activities on offer at the park and spend time in nature.

"It's not time to sit back," Mr Clark said.

"The Urbenville and Woodenbong community has worked with us so that everyone benefits from the visitors that come for the Levuka experience," Mr Clark said.

Their future plans include helicopter rides from the property where they run cattle as well as the tourist park.

"One of our aims was to include all age groups in our activities and in particular be a place where teenagers felt welcome as part of older adult groups," Mr Clark said.

"Visitors relax knowing we care for the environment."