Easier to find hospital shop in the foyer

Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary members, Judy and Pauline, enjoy the new shopfront in the foyer of Lismore Base Hospital.

THE Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary shop is now in a more prominent position in the foyer of the hospital as of this week.

Auxiliary members said they have welcomed the move, as the new location has brought increased public awareness and positive feedback from the general public and hospital staff.

"This spot gives us a higher public profile, because not everyone was aware of it in the old location,” President of the LBH Auxiliary, Diane Miller, said.

The store had previously been located inside the foyer of the Level 4 café.

"When the public supports the gift shop, that supports our fundraising efforts and we have more opportunities to supply equipment for the benefit of hospital patients,” Mrs Miller said.

The gift shop is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 2.30pm, selling handmade babywear, homewares, magazines and newspapers.

On Thursdays the store also stocks home-cooked cakes, slices, biscuits and preserves, but it's best to go early because things sell out.