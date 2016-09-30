24°
News

Drunken rampage day after release lands man back in jail

Hamish Broome
| 30th Sep 2016 5:58 AM
SAD HISTORY: Matthew Bell (left) outside the Lismore Court House in 2010.
SAD HISTORY: Matthew Bell (left) outside the Lismore Court House in 2010. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON THE day he was released from prison, this Goonellabah man flew into a drunken rage, crashing his car and threatening his ex-partner.

THE VERY same day he was released from prison for high range drink driving, Goonellabah man Matthew Ronald Bell went on a drunken rage, crashing his car and making violent threats outside the home of his ex-partner.

The incident put the 37-year-old, who already had a substantial record of alcohol and anger fuelled crime, straight back into jail.

It was around 6pm on Thursday, June 16, 2016 when Bell turned up on the doorstep of his ex's Goonellabah home "intoxicated, slurring his words and smelling of alcohol", according to Judge L Wells.

It was the afternoon of his release after six months in jail, but contemplating his future was not on Bell's mind.

After threatening that he would jump through the window if his ex did not hand over the keys to his black Holden Statesman, she gave into his demands.

But less than a minute after he roared off, she heard a loud bang.

Walking out on the street to investigate, she saw Bell's wrecked car crunched into a power pole.

Police attended and searched the area, but Bell was nowhere to be found.

That was until about 10pm, when Bell returned to the home, this time demanding entry.

He shouted, "if you don't let me in there will be a bloodbath later", according to her statements, and "let me in or I will burn the place down".

The threats lasted several hours, during which time Bell went on a rampage, damaging several fly screens, smashing the veranda light, and kicking and denting his ex's two cars.

It wasn't until early the next morning that police apprehended Bell at Goonellabah shopping village, bleeding from a gash to the head.

In August he was convicted of stalking or intimidating to intend fear, physical or mental harm, reckless damage, as well as driving while disqualified, and drunk driving.

His two year prison sentence was upheld this month following an appeal in the Lismore District Court.

Bell will spend slightly less time in jail due to his jail sentence start date being brought forward by four months.

But Judge L Wells was eviscerating of Bell's behaviour on the night of June 16 this year, and concluded that he "must do something about his anger management problems".

She noted his 2010 conviction and subsequent two-and-a-half year jail sentence in 2010 for dangerous driving occasioning death.

She also noted Bell's "appalling" history of drink driving offences which followed his release from jail in 2012.

He will be eligible for parole in February 15, 2018.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court, crime, jail

Mum survived tiger snake bite in pregnancy, now bub's here

Mum survived tiger snake bite in pregnancy, now bub's here

"THE doctors couldn't really verify whether the poison would get to the baby."

Drunken rampage day after release lands man back in jail

SAD HISTORY: Matthew Bell (left) outside the Lismore Court House in 2010.

"If you don't let me in there will be a bloodbath later"

The strange history of our clock tower revealed

The old Post and Telegraph office in Molesworth Street

Artwork explores town's timekeeper

Big weekend of action for North Coast Road Racers

ABOVE: Jayden Backshall (blue bike) and Wes Pither are the two youngest members of the North Coast Road Racers.

Young riders get in on the competition with North Coast Road Racers

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Top five in entertainment this week

ALT-ELECTRONIC: This weekend you get a chance to listen to Still Fighting, the new single by local band Tijuana Cartel.

Music and comedy with a splash of partying

Latest deals and offers

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

BRISBANE bachelor hopes reality dating show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Mmmm .... Melon and meat - a winning combination

Get your rockmelon seeds with today's paper.

Make great bruschetta treat from fruits of today's FREE seeds

Top five in entertainment this week

ALT-ELECTRONIC: This weekend you get a chance to listen to Still Fighting, the new single by local band Tijuana Cartel.

Music and comedy with a splash of partying

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Who's getting up on stage this week?

HITS: THE Eagles Band is a tribute to Southern California's most famous musical group, The Eagles. One of the most successful bands of the 70s, The Eagles enjoyed massive worldwide success and conquered the world and even today, the concert DVD Hell Freezes Over is still the best selling DVD ever. Enjoy this tribute band at the Ballina RSL Club tomorrow Friday from 8pm. $54.90.

All the gigs for this busy entertainment week

Cinema closed for two weeks

UPGRADES: Kyogle Community Cinema's projection system was upgrade to a digital system in 2013.

Don't count on taking kids to movies at this Northern Rivers town

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction