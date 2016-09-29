Drunk motorcyclist: No license, registration, lights, helmet

A GOONELLABAH man has been arrested after he was caught driving an unregistered motorbike, with no lights on and with a passenger not wearing a helmet.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that at 7.25pm last night they saw a 20-year-old Goonellabah man riding a motorbike on Rous Road Goonellabah.

The bike was taligaiting a truck, had no lights on and the bike passenger was not wearing a helmet.

Police signaled for the motorbike to stop, which police said it eventually did.

Checks on the rider's licence status revealed that he has never held a rider's licence.

Checks on the bike revealed it was unregistered and uninsured.

The rider also provided a positive alcohol breath sample.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he provided a mid range prescribed concentration of alcohol reading.

The man was charged with four offences and will appear at Lismore Local Court next month