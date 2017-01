A DRUNKEN man was rescued from North Creek, Ballina on Saturday after jumping off Missingham Bridge, police said.

Ballina Jet Boat Rescue and police were called to the area about 4.30am after it was reported a 37-year-old man was seen to have gone into the water.

The man was later located about 150m down river a short time later.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Ballina District Hospital for further treatment.