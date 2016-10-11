Drugs, stolen property seized in Northern Rivers home

POLICE have charged a man with alleged drug, property and firearm offences following a search warrant in Nimbin last week.

On Friday, October 7 police executed a search warrant at a home on Gungas Road, where it's alleged they located cannabis leaf and cannabis seeds, ammunition, property and war memorabilia.

One of the more unusual items found at a raid on a Nimbin house. Contributed

All items were seized for forensic examination.

Following inquiries, police attended the same address yesterday (Monday, October 10), where further items alleged to have been stolen were seized.

One of the items found at a Nimbin address and believed to be stolen. Contributed

A 46-year-old man attended Lismore Police Station yesterday afternoon, where he was arrested and charged with possessing ammunition without holding a licence, two counts of possessing prohibited drugs and goods suspected of being stolen, in/on the premises.

He was granted conditional bail, to appeal at Lismore Local Court on November 7.