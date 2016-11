A Kyogle man has been arrested for supplying cannabis leaf

ALMOST 80 grams of bagged cannabis leaf, cash, and loose cannabis have been seized from a Kyogle property.

Police executed a search warrant at the Summerland Way property at 1.45pm today and located nine four-gram bags and 3 14-gram bags of cannabis leaf, as well as the other items.

A 62-year-old man was charged with supply of prohibited drugs being cannabis and has been issued with a future court attendance notice.