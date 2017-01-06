Drug strike force storms Casino property

DRUG BUST: The chemical operations unit from Sydney examined the garage of a house in Tenterfield on New Year's Eve which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory, along with other items and drug paraphernalia.

A SPECIAL police strike force has made more arrests after a series of drug-related searches in the Northern Rivers.

Strike Force Thermal officers attended a house on Stapletone Ave, Casino at 12.20pm yesterday where they arrested a a 49-year-old man and 34-year-old female.

The 49-year-old man was charged with drug supply and given conditional bail to appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, January 25.

The 34-year-old woman was charged with a number of offences relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine and knowingly taking part in a criminal organisation.

She was bail refused to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Strike Force Thermal was established by Richmond Local Area Command officers to investigate the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Casino area.

The latest arrests come after a string of searches executed late last year.

On December 29, police conducted two search warrants at houses in Mackenzie Court, Tenterfield and Canterbury Street, Casino.

A clandestine laboratory was discovered among a number of items during the search at the Tenterfield residence.

Police carried out several search warrants at properties located on Stapleton Avenue and Callistemon Street, Casino, and Nandabah Street, Rappville and Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles about 8am.

On the same day, a vehicle on Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum arresting a 43-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 35-year-old man.

The pair were subsequently charged with a number of offences relating to drug manufacture and supply.

They were both bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court on January 9.

Firearms, cash, drug equipment and chemicals believed to be used in the manufacture of drugs were allegedly located by police during search warrants the following day on Friday, December 30.