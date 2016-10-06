Driver's lie to police leads to more charges

A SIMPLE traffic offence led to a man being charged with several offences in Lismore last night.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege at 11:15pm last night Lismore Highway Patrol saw a vehicle drive over the top of a roundabout on the Bruxner Highway, South Lismore. This caught the attention of police and they began to follow the vehicle, which was by now driving 22kmh an hour over the speed limit, which then and drove over another roundabout.

The driver was stopped and and offered a false name. Unfortunately for the 33 year old Neranwood (Queensland) driver, the person with the fake name he provided actually had a warrant. He was placed under arrest and searched. He was found to be in possession of cocaine, ice and a knife.

Police also found photo ID that matched the description of the driver. After carrying out some checks it was revealed that he was a disqualified driver, had given a false name, had three outstanding warrants and the car was not registered. He was subjected to a roadside drug test that indicated positive to meth.

The man has been charged with Drive Whilst Disqualified, Possession of a Knife, Driver State False Name and two counts of possess prohibited drug. The three warrants were also executed and he was given infringement notices for the traffic related offences. A charge relating to driving under the influence of a drug may be laid pending the result of his drug analysis.