Driver who was banned until 2040 caught behind wheel again

A MAN who was already disqualified from driving until the year 2040 has been caught driving again.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Friday they were performing random breath testing in Tabulam when they saw a car stop before the testing site, then try to perform a u-turn, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 45 year old Dungarubba man.

Checks on his drivers licence revealed it had expired in 1995 and he was disqualified from driving until 2040.

Checks on the vehicle revealed that it was unregistered and uninsured.

The driver was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for Driving Whilst Disqualified and fines for driving unregistered and uninsured.

He will appear in Casino Local Court in December