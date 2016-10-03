24°
Driver charged with doing 170kmh in 100 zone

Alina Rylko
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:48 AM
Senior Constable Andrew Greenup, Commander Wayne Starling and Senior Constable Nicole Adams at Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police Remembrance Day.
Senior Constable Andrew Greenup, Commander Wayne Starling and Senior Constable Nicole Adams at Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police Remembrance Day.

TRAGEDY was averted this long weekend when Tweed-Byron LAC police nabbed a driver allegedly speeding at 170kmh and under the influence of alcohol.

The man's arrest on Saturday at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay, came as a result of Operation Slowdown - on from Thursday to Monday.

Officers detected a Toyota Hilux ute travelling south at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone about 12.30am.

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he allegedly provided a blood alcohol sample of 0.097.

The 24-year-old man from Queensland was charged with mid-range drink-driving, driving at a speed dangerous, exceeding speed over 45kmh and driving while suspended.

It's alleged the man was stopped earlier that night by Queensland police and charged with drink-driving and had his licence suspended.

There were no fatalities in NSW this long weekend compared to the three deaths the same time last year.

By Saturday, NSW police breath-tested 51,085 drivers resulting in 43 charges.

They had also given 3176 speeding fines, an increase of 428 issued compared to 2015.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander David Driver said getting people slow down was hard.

"Even with double-demerits in place, the increase in speeding detections in light of the increased road toll is a concern for us; so please slow down," he said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  operation slowdown, speeding driver byron, tweed-byron lac police

