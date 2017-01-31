Driver caught with cocaine, cannabis

POLICE have charged a man with drug offences after he was stopped in Ballina yesterday.

Just before 7am Monday officers from Richmond Local Area Command were patrolling in North Ballina.

Police stopped a silver vehicle in Ray O'Neill Crescent and spoke with the male driver.

It was alleged a search of the vehicle revealed several packages of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis which were seized for further analysis.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

He was charged with two counts supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Lismore local Court on Tuesday February 7.