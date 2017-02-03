Driver, 87, charged over motorcycle death

AN ELDERLY driver has been charged after three-month investigations into a fatal motorcycle crash on the North Coast.

The 87-year-old man was involved in a car crash which killed a 22-year-old motorcyclist on October 24 at the intersection of Numinbah Rd and Couchy Creek Rd, Numinbah.

On Wednesday, the driver was charged with dangerous driving cause death, negligent driving cause death, and not give way to vehicle.

The driver was not injured in the horror smash and he was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.

He is due to face Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday, March 28.