Drink driver caught twice in one night

A DRINK driver clocked at 70kmh over the speed limit at Ewingsdale had already been caught for drink driving earlier in the night in Queensland.

New South Wales police ran Operation Slowdown over the long weekend - a statewide traffic operation targeting drivers breaking the speed limit.

There were no deaths during the four-day operation, compared with three during the same period last year, but the number of infringements was on the rise.

Officers breath-tested 51,085 drivers between Thursday and Sunday and charged 43 people with drink driving.

They also issued 3176 tickets for speeding - up 428 on last year's figures.

Tweed Heads Traffic and Highway Patrol officers caught the alleged worst offender driving a Toyota Hilux at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone about 12.30am on Saturday at Ewingsdale, west of Byron Bay.

The 24-year-old man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.097.

Police said the man was stopped earlier that night in Queensland and charged with drink driving and police suspended his licence.

Another driver was nabbed driving at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone at Glenugie, south-east of Grafton, about 7.05am on Saturday.

The driver, a Korean national, had his licence suspended.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver said offences were increasing despite the threat of double demerits.

"With large numbers of people - including families - enjoying school holidays out over the weekend, the actions of most drivers should be commended," he said.

"This is reflected in the number of major crashes and people injured so far with 65 crashes and 24 injuries reported, compared with 111 crashes and 40 injuries in 2015.

"While it is pleasing to see fewer injury crashes and no fatalities; the number of speeding drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk is of great concern."