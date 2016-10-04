26°
News

Drink driver caught twice in one night

Chris Calcino
| 4th Oct 2016 6:15 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DRINK driver clocked at 70kmh over the speed limit at Ewingsdale had already been caught for drink driving earlier in the night in Queensland.

New South Wales police ran Operation Slowdown over the long weekend - a statewide traffic operation targeting drivers breaking the speed limit.

There were no deaths during the four-day operation, compared with three during the same period last year, but the number of infringements was on the rise.

Officers breath-tested 51,085 drivers between Thursday and Sunday and charged 43 people with drink driving.

They also issued 3176 tickets for speeding - up 428 on last year's figures.

Tweed Heads Traffic and Highway Patrol officers caught the alleged worst offender driving a Toyota Hilux at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone about 12.30am on Saturday at Ewingsdale, west of Byron Bay.

The 24-year-old man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.097.

Police said the man was stopped earlier that night in Queensland and charged with drink driving and police suspended his licence.

Another driver was nabbed driving at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone at Glenugie, south-east of Grafton, about 7.05am on Saturday.

The driver, a Korean national, had his licence suspended.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver said offences were increasing despite the threat of double demerits.

"With large numbers of people - including families - enjoying school holidays out over the weekend, the actions of most drivers should be commended," he said.

"This is reflected in the number of major crashes and people injured so far with 65 crashes and 24 injuries reported, compared with 111 crashes and 40 injuries in 2015.

"While it is pleasing to see fewer injury crashes and no fatalities; the number of speeding drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk is of great concern."

Topics:  crime, drink driving, police, repeat offender, speeding

Drink driver caught twice in one night

Drink driver caught twice in one night

A DRINK driver clocked at 70kmh over the speed limit at Ewingsdale had already been caught for drink driving earlier in the night in Queensland.

Why you should dispose of garden netting correctly

The Eastern Brown snake after resuce. Photo: Lib Ruytenberg

WIRES Northern Rivers come to the rescue once again

Do you really need to work to pay your home loan?

Should you really take out that loan?

Sheep shears up for sale in local first

Franco Girardi with his "From Farmpunk to Plynth' exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in Lismore.

More than 200 shears 'upcycled' into art

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

A new chance to get Mental as Anything in Ballina

FOUR DECADES: Mental as Anything STARTED IN 1976.

The new wave/pop-rock band has graced our stages for four decades.

Latest deals and offers

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

NEWCASTLE parents' massive master bedroom gamble pays off with their first proper room reveal win of the series.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

A new chance to get Mental as Anything in Ballina

FOUR DECADES: Mental as Anything STARTED IN 1976.

The new wave/pop-rock band has graced our stages for four decades.

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER OFFER!

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record