Dreamworld tragedy rattles local schools

FUN TIMES: School groups from around Australia frequently travel to Dreamworld for excursions.

GOING to Dreamworld has long been a highlight of the school year for some students in the Northern Rivers.

The school excursion hotspot has now been thrown into doubt following the deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride yesterday afternoon at the popular theme park.

For many years, Lismore's Trinity Catholic College has treated its students to a trip the renowned fun park for its thrilling rides.

In a statement, acting principal Bernadette Ensby said the school was shocked by the tragedy at the popular theme park.

"Trinity has used Dreamworld facilities for many years and we are shocked by the details of the incident,” Mrs Ensby said.

"Any future involvement will be considered in light of the findings of any investigation and will have student safety at the forefront.”

The Richmond River High Campus of Rivers Secondary College is understood to have also taken its students to Dreamworld but declined to comment.