Dreamworld reopening still in limbo after safety audits

25th Nov 2016 7:18 AM
The Thunder Rapids Ride at Dreamworld.
The Thunder Rapids Ride at Dreamworld.

THERE'S still no word on when Dreamworld will reopen a month after the fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy which claimed the lives of four people.

News Corp reports there is still no definitive answer on what caused the horrific accident after investigators were unable to recreate the freak event.

An inquest is expected to be held in the first half of next year.

It comes as the Courier-Mail revealed Dreamworld has been ordered to fix more safety hazards before the Gold Coast theme park reopens.

Safety audits are being carried out at all major theme parks.

Warner Bros' Movie World has already been cleared.

News Corp says Health and Safety Queensland have issued five "improvement notices'' for Dreamworld and two for the adjacent WhiteWater World.

Three further "prohibition notices'', relating to the safety of staff, have also been issued against Dreamworld. 

They included concerns over safety harness anchor points and a lock-gate on the control booth for the park's BuzzSaw ride.

More than half of the infringements have already been rectified with the rest to be fixed by next week.

The month-long closure has so far cost the park almost $10 million, at a rate of about $300,000 a day.

Audits across all Queensland theme parks should be completed by the end of the month ready for the Christmas holidays period.

Topics:  dreamworld movie world safety theme parks tourism

