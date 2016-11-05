36°
News

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Alina Rylko
| 5th Nov 2016 5:02 PM
Dr Glenn Taylor has been charged.
Dr Glenn Taylor has been charged. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYNEACOLOGIST Glenn Taylor is the doctor accused of aggravated sexual assault against three female patients at a Lismore IVF clinic earlier this year.

In March, a 21-year-old woman alleged to police she was sexually assaulted during a specialist appointment with the 61-year-old.

Further police investigations revealed a further two women also alleged they were indecently assaulted by the doctor.

Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant at the Genea fertility clinic - where Dr Taylor worked - on Wednesday about 7:30am.

They seized a number of items as evidence before arresting Dr Taylor at the clinic.

Dr Taylor was later charged at Lismore police station with four counts of aggravated indecent assault (victim under authority of offender) and one count of aggravated sexual assault (victim under authority of offender).

A Genea spokesperson confirmed Dr Taylor "managed the treatment of Genea patients in Lismore for a number of years".

"Upon being advised of Dr Taylor's arrest on Friday November 4, Genea immediately terminated association with Dr Taylor," a spokesperson told The Northern Star.

"All Genea Lismore patients treated by Dr Taylor are being contacted and offered counselling."

Dr Taylor was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday, November 28.

Today Richmond police have called for patients with any information to come forward.

"If the public have information about these offences they should contact Lismore police station," senior constable Daniel Morgan said.

"We're keeping a log here of any other witnesses or victims and those details are being referred to our investigations unit."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dr glenn taylor gynaecology lismore ivf clinic richmond local area comman

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Patients at Lismore IVF clinic offered counselling as 61-year-old fertility specialist is arrested over sexual assault allegations

What kind of BBQ you can't have today: fire ban explained

Blaze at Bogangar last weekend.

Get caught having the wrong barbie today and you could get a $100,000 fine.

RATE HIKES: How your council plans to pay for the future

What are your rates going to cost you?

Find out how your rates are going to be for next few years

'We are the apex predator': protest calls for shark nets now

Protestors in support of shark nets at Ballina today.

VIDEO and GALLERY: Surf community rallies for shark nets

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

What markets are on this weekend?

EARLY WIN: Gotta get'em kids eating their veggies from an early age, and they love them best if they enjoy their trips to the markets.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from.

10 things to do in the Northern Rivers this week

The Byron Latin Fiesta is one of the best Latin dancing events in Australia. Photo Contributed

Dancing, racing, walking and a movie night under the stars

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

I WORKED for Steve Jobs.

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction 26th...

Auction 26th November Onsite Unless Sold Prior. Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th Nov...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!