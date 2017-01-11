Double pursuit of Toyota leads to police search

Two pursuits of the same car called off due to dangerous driving.

POLICE are trying to track the driver of a green Toyota Camry who led officers on two pursuits around the Northern Rivers.

About 4pm on Tuesday, police were in Phyllis St, South Lismore when they attempted to stop the car before the driver allegedly sped away from police, sparking a chase.

For safety reasons, police terminated the pursuit at Bentley Rd, Naughtons Gap Rd near Kyogle.

A short time later, the same Toyota green Camry was sighted by another police officer on Summerland Way between Kyogle and Woodenbong triggering yet another pursuit of the car.

Dangerous driving by the offender resulted in the second chase being called off by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lismore Police Station, 6626 0599.