Don't get spooked this Halloween

IF you and your children are celebrating Halloween this year, police have some safety tips to ensure you stay safe and happy.

NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Crime Prevention, Chief Superintendent Brad Shepherd, said with more and more children celebrating Halloween in NSW it is a timely reminder to provide everyone with some simple guidelines to ensure 'trick or treating' activities are done safely.

"With the increasing popularity of children participating in 'trick or treating' activities, it is safest for children to remain in groups and only approach houses in daylight," Chief Superintendant Shepherd said.

"Younger children should always be supervised by a parent, carer or responsible adult at all times.

Reader poll Will your children be going 'trick or treating' this Halloween? Yes

No

View Results Vote

"It is important to recognise that not everyone celebrates Halloween each year - so it is best to stick to houses with decorations on their properties. Police will not tolerate damage to property.

"While it is an exciting time for everyone, remember to be aware of your surroundings and take extra care when crossing roads and driveways," Ch Supt Shepherd said.

"If you're a parent or carer heading out to join in the 'trick or treating' fun, make sure your house is locked and secure."

Additional safety tips to help keep kids safe this Halloween:

Tell your parents or a responsible adult where you're going and what time you'll be home

Remain in familiar well-lit areas in your neighbourhood and don't take short cuts

Be sure to stick to the footpaths and take extra care when crossing driveways or roads

Only cross the road at designated lights and crossings

Stay with your friends at all times and carry a mobile phone when 'trick or treating' in case of emergency

If you're riding a bike or using a skateboard, ensure you're wearing a helmet

Under no circumstances should you get into a vehicle with someone you don't know

Don't ever enter a stranger's home, even if they invite you inside

In the event of an emergency or life-threatening situation, call Triple Zero immediately.