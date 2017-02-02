Donald 'Trumps' our own leaders: OPINION

HANDS up who is thoroughly sick of hearing about Donald Trump?

I am.

He dominates the Australian news scene more than any of our home-grown politicians put together.

Which is why I kind of agreed with our PM Malcolm Turnbull when he said it wasn't his job to provide a "running commentary" on the domestic policies of other countries.

I know Trump has only just been sworn into office and he has some pretty 'out there' policies, but when his every utterance fills the top three news items on the nightly news in Australia, I think we've got a problem.

Everyone knew Trump's polices before he got elected, and yet Americans still voted for him in droves.

Now, I'm not writing to defend Trump's policies in any way, shape or form.

Nor am I saying Australians should ignore what the leader of the free world has to say.

Object all you like, protest in the streets, get active, register to vote if you are American and disagree with the direction the country is heading, but this guy is going to be around for the next four years at least.

At some stage, after the hysteria dies down, can we please focus on what is going on within our own borders?

Or are we so insignificant and unsure of ourselves in the world, we can't pursue our own True Blue Aussie political agenda with the maximum zeal required.

In the past two days our two political leaders have outlined their visions for the year ahead and it has been combed over less than Donald Trump's hairdo.