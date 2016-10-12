23°
Shark nets on way to North Coast after attack

Chris Calcino
12th Oct 2016 3:16 PM

QUEENSLAND-STYLE mesh nets accused of killing hundreds of dolphins and rays could soon be shielding North Coast surfers from shark attacks.

NSW Premier Mike Baird told parliament he would write to the Federal Government to ask for permission to install the nets where supposed eco-friendly alternatives had failed.

The shift followed another suspected shark attack in Ballina on Wednesday morning which left a 24-year-old surfer with minor bite wounds to his leg.

"Ultimately we get to the point where we have to prioritise human life over everything," he said.

"The sentiment in that local community has shifted - it was against nets, no doubt about it.

"The recent attacks have started to shift that, and there is a move and a change within that community.

"We will be writing to the Federal Government asking for a six-month trial of nets on those North Coast beaches."

Mr Baird said trials of new shark mitigation technologies such as drone surveillance and smart drum lines would continue regardless of whether the nets were installed.

Figures released earlier this year to Shark Files Queensland under a freedom of information request revealed the state's nets had killed 76 dolphins and 28 manta rays between 2009 and 2014.

There were 406 non-targeted animal deaths in total.

Eco-barrier shark nets - considered a more environmentally-friendly alternative to Queensland's nets - were installed at Ballina and Lennox Head but failed due to shifting sands and rough seas.

Labor is believed to support the move, but Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith took to Twitter to express her concerns.

"Baird just announced mesh nets for Ballina beaches and Labor agree," she tweeted.

"Look forward to dead dolphins on our beaches."

