Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

THE list of finalists for the 25th NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016 has been released, with musicians from all areas of the North Coast gaining recognition for their work.

The finalists are:

Album of the Year: Weave by Leigh Carriage, Sipping On Rocket Fuel by Marshall Okell and I Cried Bullets by Dan Hannaford.

Hold On by Essie Thomas, a double nomination by Matty Rogers with Walk to the Water by and Food on the Table, Lay Down Your Guns by Dan Hannaford, Complicated Love by Leigh Carriage and What Happened by Angus Stuwe Graham. Best Male Vocal: So Cold by Matty Rogers, Lift Me Up by Two Lions' Chris Mallory, and Brother Amos Chosens Transformation Pandemonium by David Moss.

Broken Trust by Cassie Bennett, War by Lucy Gallant and Cactus Flower by Grace Hickey. Best Production: Fitting in Brother Amos Chosens Transformation Pandemonium by David Moss, Everything is One by Kellie Knight, and Unclouded Eyes by Angus Stuwe Graham.

Lie To Me by Claire Chatfield plus a double nomination to Luke Vasella for Three Strands and Shine a Light. Best Adult Contemporary: In a North Coast Town by Luke Vassella, Killing Time by Ivan Perger, Letting Love In by Cafe Mantra Music, Let It Go by Rochelle Lees Band, and Space Invader by Lush.

Liquor and Time by Isabella Cox, Hi-Lo by Fynn Barker featuring Aka Lui, and Cactus Flower by Grace Hickey. Best Pop: Permanent by Hannah Parrington, Good Medicine by Wendy Ford and Yard by Rochelle Lees Band.

Smile by Angus Stuwe Graham, Cruise 4 this Bruise by Alicia C and Falling by Antimata. Best Blues: Just Do It by Angus Stuwe Graham, plus a double nomination to Marshall Okell for Blue Lagoon and Carry On Carry On.

Casino by Luke Vassella, Burrumbuttock Hay Runners by Brendan Smoother and Young and Able by Chris Eaton. Best Jazz: Hunter-d by Angus Stuwe Graham, and a double nomination to Leigh Carriage for Backstepping and Catapult.

U Gala Say Hey by Tom Mwanza Productionz, and a double nomination for Drik Terrill for All We Got and Sunset Love. Best Protest Song: Horizons by Kathleen Murphy, Big Man by Essie Thomas, Misguided Existence by Angus Stuwe Graham and Hippy Cowgirl by Wendy Ford.

21st Century Lullaby by Steve Kelly, Projections by Innes Kesteven and Ghost in my Gut by Patty Bom. Best Folk: Sensible Girl by David Moss, Into the Sun by Lea May and Firefly by Tim Stokes.

A Horse Called Freedom by Cheynne Murphy, One Last Kiss by Luka Cinnamond and Our Wars by Tupenny Opera. Best Devotional / Gospel: To Worship You by Tom Mwanza, Unclouded Eyes by Angus Stuwe Graham and Blessed To Chant by Amir Paiss.

Light At The End Of The Tunnel by Essie Thomas, Filment by Leigh Carriage, Eternal by Angus Stuwe Graham and Break and Enter by Dirk Terrill. Best Music for Children: Monkey by Julia Dayhew and a double nomiation for Cate McQuillen (Mememe Productions) for So Not A Princess and What A Load Of Rubbish.

The NCEIA will be celebrating 25 years celebrating the best local music with an extra special awards ceremony on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club.