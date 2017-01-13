Dog sniffs out drug offender at shopping centre

A TEENAGER will appear in court today over alleged drug supply offences in the Tweed Heads area.

About 1.30pm yesterday officers from the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command were conducting a drug dog operation at a mall on Wharf Street when a 17-year-old boy was stopped.

Police allege a search of the boy resulted in 49 MDMA tablets, almost 200g of cannabis and $4000 in cash located.

All items were seized for forensic examination.

The boy was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will appear at a local court today.