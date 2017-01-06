Dog lovers give feedback on off-leash areas

OVERWHELMINGLY Northern Rivers residents are dog lovers.

When we asked if the area should have more dog off-leash areas, nearly everyone said 'yes'.

"Yes. Dogs need the exercise (running, playing, sniffing) and social interaction,” Kathy Puxty posted.

"A well exercised dog is generally much calmer and more well behaved.”

While there was strong agreement for more areas so dogs could run around, there were concerns regarding people who don't follow basic rules and etiquette.

"I say yes because my dog loves the beach but unfortunately people make it hard by not doing the right thing. Pick your dog poo up its not that hard and put it in the bin.” Kate Bailey posted.

Another issue that people felt needed to be addressed was that of not so friendly dog interaction.

"The questions arise: who will bear legal responsibility for any attacks or injuries that may occur?,” Michael Behan asked.

"It is all well and good to say yes, until your dog, child another adult is attacked and you scramble to lay blame!”

Other readers suggested more rangers or fences in the off-leash areas, where possible.

"How about fencing off the ones we have, and keeping it mowed,” Gabrielle Murphy said.