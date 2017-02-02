Dog academy 'something area has needed for a long time'

North Coast K9 Academy operators David Kotek and Sophie Thomson will be operating dog obedience classes in Alstonville.

A DESIRE to help dog owners bring out the best in their pooch has prompted two trainers to start a canine academy.

Sophie's K9 Park owner Sophie Thomson and Dog Man Australia's David Kotek have come together to launch the North Coast K9 Academy.

The pair said their new classes would teach dogs aged five months and older obedience in an open, yet controlled environment.

"This is set up commitment free, so you can come (whenever) you want, instead of having a locked-in period,” Ms Thomson said.

Ballina Veterinary Hospital will be promoting the classes.

"The academy is something the local area has needed for a long time,” vet practice manager Renae Barnes said.

"The custom-built park is a step up in terms of how many dogs can be involved in the one place at the one time.”

Mr Kotek said he had long been interested in training dogs.

"I've worked with service dogs for 13 years,” he said. "I thought, why can't I help Joe Blow out there who has problems with their dogs?”

The first classes will be held this Sunday at 9am for beginners and 10am for intermediate.

Initial registration costs $25 and then it's $10 per session.

Register interest at dogmanaustralia@gmail.com or on the day by arriving at least 45 minutes early with vaccination certificates.

The academy is located at 29 Waratah Ln, Alstonville, off the Bruxner Hwy.