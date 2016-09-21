Does this street have the most cafes on the Northern Rivers?

The Point Cafe Lennox Head owner Kylie Deveson and employee Jack Shanahan love to see happy customers enjoying their in-house cakes and coffee. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE cafe culture is booming in Lennox Head with 15 cafes and eateries on the main street and more rumoured to be on the way.

The Point Cafe Lennox Head has been operating since January 2006 on the corner of Rayner Lane and Ballina Street.

Owner Kylie has seen many changes to the main drag of the increasingly popular coastal town over the last ten years.

"There were only three cafes, the Point Cafe, Red Rock and Lime, when I first purchased the busines," Kylie said.

"It is coastal, it is quiet, and it is close to Byron Bay," she said.

Kylie believes there is a good flow of tourists and locals and she values the close community feel one is able to have with customers in a small town.

"You can always tell the time by the regulars and if they are not here you start to worry that something has happened.

"A lot of customers like the brekkie wraps and brekkie rolls and we strive to ensure our produce is consistent and fresh.

"Most of (the) cakes are made ourselves and we source our coffee from Melbourne and we ensure our menus have a range of gluten free, dairy free and vegan options.

"Having great coffee is vital.

"I just got back from Sydney where I didn't go back to one place because the coffee was so bad."

Kylie said that while it was good to see the town booming and lots of options for customers, she acknowledged that there probably wasn't the infrastructure to sustain all the coffee shops at the level they were used to.

"I think when the new estates open that will help a lot and we will see a new flow of customers into the town," she said.

"And the highway has been good as we get tourists heading down from Queensland on the weekends and public holidays."

Cafes and eateries in Lennox Head:

Cafe Marius

Quattro

Fishy Fishy

Sea Chells Cafe

The Bakery

Lennox Head Gelato and Coffee Co.

The Point Cafe Lennox Head

Lime

Seed and Husk

Vines

Freewave Sushi

The Lennox Head Pub and Hotel

Foam

The Surf Club

Williamsburg