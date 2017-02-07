32°
Lismore doctor faces 16 additional charges of sexual assault

7th Feb 2017 9:34 AM Updated: 11:34 AM
A file photo of Dr Glenn Taylor outside Lismore Court.
A file photo of Dr Glenn Taylor outside Lismore Court.

WEDNESDAY 11.25am: LISMORE gynaecologist Glenn Taylor stands accused of 55 indecent assault and sexual assault charges against various female patients which date back to at least 1998.

The 61-year-old Richmond Hill resident, who has been granted bail, was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court today.

A brief of evidence for 39 of the charges was served on January 27, however prosecutors informed the court Dr Taylor was charged with 16 new offences as of this morning.

The former obstetrician is now charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and 40 counts of indecent assault.

In light of the new charges, Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter until March 21, allowing time for a new brief of evidence to be served.

Allegations against Dr Taylor had been under investigation by Richmond Local Area Command detectives last year as part of Strike Force Cranberry.

He was arrested on November 2 when Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant at a medical clinic in Uralba St and seized a number of items.

 

WEDNESDAY 9.34am: A LISMORE obstetrician charged with 34 sexual and indecent assault offences is back in local court today.

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor will be represented by his lawyers when his matters go before the Lismore Local Court.

The 61-year-old was arrested in November and charged with sexual and indecent assaults against three female patients.

Since then, 18 more alleged victims have officially come forward.

It's understood the alleged offences occurred as far back as 1998.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court glenn taylor lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual assault charges

