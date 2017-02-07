Lismore doctor faces 16 additional charges of sexual assault

WEDNESDAY 11.25am: LISMORE gynaecologist Glenn Taylor stands accused of 55 indecent assault and sexual assault charges against various female patients which date back to at least 1998.

The 61-year-old Richmond Hill resident, who has been granted bail, was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court today.

A brief of evidence for 39 of the charges was served on January 27, however prosecutors informed the court Dr Taylor was charged with 16 new offences as of this morning.

The former obstetrician is now charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and 40 counts of indecent assault.

In light of the new charges, Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter until March 21, allowing time for a new brief of evidence to be served.

Allegations against Dr Taylor had been under investigation by Richmond Local Area Command detectives last year as part of Strike Force Cranberry.

He was arrested on November 2 when Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant at a medical clinic in Uralba St and seized a number of items.

