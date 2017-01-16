Do you recognise any of these stolen goods?

These stolen goods need to get back to their owners.

THE attached photographs in the photo gallery are of various items located on Thursday, January 12 at Keith Curran Park, Island Drive, Tweed Heads.

The items were later handed into police for safekeeping, in an effort to find the owners.

If you can assist in anyway, or are in fact the owners of the found property and can produce evidence of such, then police would like to hear from you.

Any information can be directed to Senior Constables Rigil Gruca or Peter Francis at Tweed Heads Police Station on 0755 360999.