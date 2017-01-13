Do you know what the fire ratings mean?

WHILE temperatures are forecast to be in the high 30s today, the fire rating for the Northern Rivers has been adjusted accordingly.
The Rural Fire Service has rated the Northern Rivers as 'high' as far as fire danger is concerned today.
A high fire danger rating is the second lowest on the spectrum but means that residents should keep up with changing conditions.
The other fire ratings and their definitions are:
- Severe - only stay if your home is well prepared
- Extreme - your home must be designed to survive a bush fire
- Catastrophic - your only safe option is to leave early