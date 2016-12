Police would like to speak to the person in this photo following an incident at Woolworths at Lismore Shopping Square on December 22.

LISMORE police are currently investigating an incident that took place at Woolworths, Lismore Square on Thursday December 22.

Police would like to interview the person in these two photos, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

If you can assist police in identifying this person please call Lismore police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls to police and crimestoppers are confidential.

Police reference is E62180620.