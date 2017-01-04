Community sheds tears for man, 26, who died after rave

A smoke cleansing ceremony was held at Mingle Park, Nimbin on Tuesday night to honour the memory of the late Jake Monahan, the man who died after taking an unknown substance at a New Year's Day rave near Mt Lindesay.

A SMOKE cleansing ceremony was in Nimbin the community grieve the loss of Nimbin man, Jake Monahan.

Mr Monahan died at a rave on New Year's Day at Mt Lindesay after taking an unknown drug.

Nimbin local Sandra Nilsen said about 100 people attended the one-hour ceremony at Mingle Park with about 50 people in the inner circle.

Ms Nilsen said Bundjalung Elders, Uncles Lewis Walker, Cecil Roberts and Gilbert Lorries conducted the traditional smoke ceremony to honour Jake's memory and other tragic losses the town has endured this year including Nimbin mother, Simone Rutley.

Ms Nilson described the ceremony as "divine" where "everybody shed a tear of sorrow".

A smoke cleansing ceremony was held at Mingle Park, Nimbin on Tuesday night to honour the memory of the late Jake Monahan, the man who died after taking an unknown substance at a New Year's Day rave near Mt Lindesay. Facebook

Frances Hood, of Nimbin, also attended the "beautiful" event which she said was "a bit of closure for the town" in the wake of Jake's death.

"The community came together as one," Ms Hood said.

"Even the tourists could tell something was going on."

She saw tourists walking in and out of shops and taking the time to stop and observe the ceremony at near by Mingle Park.