Work continues on a new roundabout at the intersection of Oliver Ave and Phillip St.

THE roundabout that has seen Oliver Ave and Rous Rd partially closed during its construction is starting to take shape.

A Lismore City Council Facebook post stated that work was "coming along nicely".

Diversions are in place via Jubilee Ave, Ballina Rd and Simeoni Dr until its completion date of January 18.

The roundabout is located at the intersection of Oliver Ave and Phillip St, Goonellabah.