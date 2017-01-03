Disqualified driver done with drugs after a struggle

Police arrest a man with drugs in his vehicle.

WHILE breath-testing in Lismore in the early hours of New Year's Day police noticed a vehicle accelerate away.

It drove down several streets before pulling into the driveway of a house in Arthur Street.

Police detained the 24 year old driver.

Police arrest a man in a driveway in Arthur Street, Lismore after finding drugs in his car. Contributed

Police say he refused to supply his details and was aggressive towards them.

Therefore, he was placed under arrest and refused to let go of his car.

After a struggle police detained the man and searched his vehicle finding 21 grams of amphetamine and 28 grams of cannabis.

Drugs found in the car of a 24 year old Lismore man. Contributed

At Lismore Police station checks revealed that the 24 year old is a disqualified driver.

He has been charged with failing to comply with request to stop, driving while disqualified and resisting police.

Further charges may be laid once the drugs have been analysed