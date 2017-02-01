News

Disabled DJ robbed of turntables he got for Christmas

Alina Rylko
| 1st Feb 2017 12:53 PM Updated: 2:06 PM
Karime Baylis, 19, of Ballina had new DJ equipment stolen and is devastated by the loss after preparing to gig around the area.
Karime Baylis, 19, of Ballina had new DJ equipment stolen and is devastated by the loss after preparing to gig around the area. Marc Stapelberg

A MOTHER has made a desperate plea for help after a set of DJ music turntables she gave her disabled teenage son for Christmas were stolen.

Karime, 19, was gifted the decks worth almost $10,000 by his mother, Meredith Baylis, so he could pursue his passion and talents in electronic music production.

Ms Baylis, also Community Disability Information Alliance founder, said the Pioneer brand gear was bought after years of saving and research into equipment best for her son.

 

Aspiring DJ Karime Baylis.
Aspiring DJ Karime Baylis. Contributed

"Karime has one functional arm, severe Cerebral Palsy and partial deafness," Ms Baylis said.

"He has many other challenges including mental health issues.

"I'm very resourceful, and I have the ability to be a strong advocate for my son, so I've had to be creative about how to get his needs met.

"This is the one thing he can do and one thing that he loves.

"Music is what helps him get through the tough times."

Mr Baylis was recently awarded an SAE Institute scholarship to study an electronic music production diploma starting February 6.

The teen was with his mother were at the Byron Bay campus on Friday January 17, enrolling into his timetable, when thieves struck their East Ballina home.

Entering the property by climbing over a back fence, burglars broke into Karime's home studio some time between 11am and 2.30pm through a window almost one floor up.

Ballina police were notified after the robbery.

"The thieves were watching us; they knew when to come, they knew exactly what they were taking," Ms Baylis said.

"It was all very calculated and very frightening, we feel completely violated and we don't feel safe in our home any more.

"I'm completely heart broken."

 

Aspiring DJ Karime Baylis.
Aspiring DJ Karime Baylis. Contributed

The theft was not only a personal shock but also a professional blow.

DJ Tympan!c volunteered at Central Highlands Multicultural Festival, TAFE Colour Me Day, Youth Week and Mental Health Week and hoped he could pursue paid work.

"I feel devastated and betrayed," Mr Baylis said.

"I only had my new gear for four weeks and now I have to cancel shows that I had booked.

"My life has changed now, all because of some greedy pathetic thieves."

But with no fingerprints left at the crime scene, only the public can help.

"Surely a friend would know if another friend had suddenly acquired a very rare and expensive piece of equipment," Mrs Baylis said.

"We are trying to stay positive and hopeful, so he can progress in his chosen career."

Residents with information should call Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

DJ Tympan!c dance music, including base, house, dub step, and can be found at SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ tympanic_official /tracks.

