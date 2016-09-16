Dirt girl and Scrapboy get their hands dirty

READ the column launching this weekend for your chance to win dirtgirlworld merchandise.

Cate McQuillen, the dirtgirlworld creator, will write a column encouraging families to get outside and get planting now that spring is upon us.

"We'll do a spring bucket list of things you can do outside, not just in the garden but out and about in the beautiful natural world that surrounds us,” she said.

Ms McQuillen moved to the Northern Rivers from Melbourne about 27 years ago, where the idea was planted in her mind to share life in nature with kids and families everywhere.

Dirtgirlworld reaches six million people every week on Facebook, has spread to 128 countries around the world, and the ABC children's television program is aired in a number of different languages.

Ms McQuillen said it had evolved from music to an animation series, to apps and games, to education curriculums, sustainable education centres and now a newspaper column.

"(The column) explains why growing our food as close as we possibly can to our tummies is a great idea,” she said.

"It's not only tastier, fresher and full of love, it hasn't had to travel or be refrigerated or stored.

"Saving that amount of energy is great for the planet.”

Ms McQuillen said there were many benefits for kids to get out in the garden.

"We want to grow patient, caring resilient kids into patient, caring and resilient adults,” she said.

"Being in nature is a really natural thing for kids to do.

"It's only our busy lifestyle that has stopped kids from going outside.”

