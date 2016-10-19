29°
Devoted Rovers supporter named Volunteer of the Year

Steve Mackney | 19th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Richmond Rovers FC stalwart Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney at the Northern NSW Football Awards in Newcastle last Friday.
Richmond Rovers FC stalwart Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney at the Northern NSW Football Awards in Newcastle last Friday. The Booth Fairy

RICHMOND Rovers FC stalwart Jill Hepburn has been named the Northern NSW Football Volunteer of the Year for 2016.

Hepburn's dedication to community football has been demonstrated for more than 50 years, including her continued role as secretary of the Lismore club.

The Rovers' much-loved life member can now include the recognition of Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Year among her many accolades.

The very humble but immensely proud woman accepted the award at a glittering Northern NSW Football Awards function in Newcastle on Friday evening.

In accepting the award, Hepburn said she wanted to acknowledge the contribution of all volunteers, from every club.

"I have loved every minute of my involvement in grassroots football,” she said.

"I have made many lifelong friends and shared so many wonderful moments with families whose children grew up playing football with Rovers.

"I accept this award on behalf of the efforts of all volunteers.”

Members of the Newcastle Permanent marketing team joined representatives from NNSWF and all seven zones in congratulating Hepburn.

"It is people like Jill who are the heart and soul of community clubs,” said Jessie White, from Newcastle Permanent.

"Newcastle Permanent is delighted to be able to recognise the generosity of people like Jill for their selfless efforts. This award is well deserved.”

NNSWF community football manager Peter Haynes echoed those sentiments.

"Amongst the many outstanding nominations received, Jill's dedication to Lismore Richmond Rovers has been exceptional and the Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Year award is well deserved,” Haynes said.

Football Far North Coast also congratulated Hepburn, along with the other club volunteers "who so generously support our game”.

Devoted Rovers supporter named Volunteer of the Year

