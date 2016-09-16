Deputy PM gives special mention to Jodie McRae in parliament

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce acknowledged local cancer fighter Jodie McRae during parliament question time yesterday.

"The incredible work done by people such as Jodie McRae ... the work she's been doing for cancer research," he said.

Jodie's Inspiration founder Jodie McRae was recognised at parliament yesterday. Cathryn McLauchlan

"We wish Jodie all the very best in a very hard time in her life as she comes to the final moments of it."

His statement was in answer to Member for Calare Andrew Gee's question: Will the minister update the house on how the government is recognising and acknowledging the success of individuals across our regions?

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, posted the video to Facebook along with the comment "I was speaking to Barnaby Joyce about the great work Jodie has done in our community.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. Adam Hourigan

"He acknowledged Jodie in a question he answered in question time yesterday, along with other inspiring rural women," he said.