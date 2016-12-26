Denim shorts and engagement rings: Boxing Day bargains

Jay Jays clothing store at Lismore Shopping Square packed with bargain hunters and floor-to-ceiling stock on sale on Boxing Day 2016.

BARGAIN hunter fashionistas waited in parked cars in Lismore's CBD on Tuesday morning but it wasn't until Sam Armstrong opened Supre that she realised they were all for her.

"We launched our sale early this year because Supre wanted to stand out from other brands and I think a lot of people held off shopping until Boxing Day because they knew they'd get a discount - it's 30% off store-wide," said the busy store manager as women trailed in and out of fitting rooms.

"Christmas Eve was quieter than usual and I've noticed a lot of shoppers are using gift cards and Christmas gift money today.

"We're selling a lot of denim shorts, swim and playsuits and the tables are starting to get really low on stock."

Penalty rates? No worries.

Lismore's main streets looked quiet with most stores shut for the public holiday but managers who opened told The Northern Star the rewards were obvious.

"Some people don't want to pay the penalty rates but I don't mind," said Spotlight store manager Tony Crosse.

"I'm happy for them to stay home and rest and for us to have it all.

"We were all a bit bleary eyed this morning but we asked for [paid] volunteers to work Boxing Day - they don't have to - and the roster got filled pretty quickly.

"We opened at 8am and had a quiet start but it picked up around 9.30 and we've had steady foot traffic since, I don't expect it to die down until around 3pm.

"We'll cover our bills today, no worries."

Store hires concierge for Boxing Day

Lismore Shopping Square was a livelier scene as shoppers patiently sought a car park before taking advantage of the discounts inside.

Assistant Manager Neva McClelland of Pandora said the cult jewellery brand had "done really well this year" and only had a small range of "retired stock" on sale.

Customers crowded around the display of reduced rings and trademark Pandora charms but only after being escorted into the store by a concierge.

Ms McClelland said last year's sale event had been "mayhem" and the introduction of a concierge, armed with a tablet and an app connected to sales consultants' devices, meant staff were briefed on customer needs before they entered the store.

"We've had a lot of returning customers and the app means we can greet them by first name, it's been really good," she said.

Business at Bras 'n' Things was "crazy", said store manager Ashley Mitchell, who had seven staff rostered for the day compared to only two last year.

She said she thought being in an enclosed mall setting gave retailers an advantage as customers sought out air conditioning, food courts and speciality stores all in the one spot.

Queues in EB Games were approximately 25 people long and stretched from counter to opposite wall, making it one of the busiest-looking stores in the centre by mid-morning.

A window sign advertised popular gaming console X-Box with extras at $200 less than usual.

Forever in 20 minutes

Romance was in the air at Prouds jewellers, where Kristy Cunningham and fiance James Thomas picked out a diamond engagement ring on sale in 20 minutes.

"We've been together nine years and have two kids, we're going to be a forever family and I wanted us to share the same name," said Ms Cunningham.

Store manager Wendy Bucknall said the store had been busy since opening at 9.30am and she had "the whole team" of nine staff serving customers, who were mostly buying silver.