Delicious Christmas soiree at the Bowlo

DELICIOUS Party is back to Lismore for its annual Christmas Soiree.

Lock in Saturday, December 10, for the return of Delicious to the Lismore City Bowlo.

For this Christmas Soiree, organisers thought it was better to get on the decks than the tall local man himself and crowd favoutite: DJ Elscorcho.

Elscorcho will be donning his House music hat this time around, and bringing a very special set: featuring funky to chunky, vocal to old school House music.

As Elscorcho is heading off to live in Melbourne soon, this might be the last time for a while to catch a set from him.

Make sure you get on down to Delicious to help send him off in fine Frou Frou Productions-style.

Joining Elscorcho on the decks will be Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson AKA Dj 1iSamurai.

Bringing the Delicious dancefloor flavours for over six years, 1iSamurai will be dishing out from Nu Disco to House and Techno music.

His sets will be full of fresh promos from around the globe, plus some old favourites thrown in for maximum dancing pleasure.