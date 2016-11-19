Death by shark vs road in the Northern Rivers

Injuries and deaths by shark, road and other in the Northern Rivers and NSW statewide.

YOUR chances of being killed by a shark in the Northern Rivers are little over two per cent compared to a 97.8% chance of death by road accident, data collected over four years showed.

Two people died after a shark encounter on the north coast between 2012 - 2015 while 93 people died as a result of traffic accidents in the same period according to data from sources including NSW police and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

So far this year 19 people have died and nearly 400 people have been injured in Northern Rivers' road accidents: nobody has died following a shark encounter but at least two people have been injured (figures were current as of November 11).

Eight people were injured during shark encounters in the Northern Rivers last year compared to more than five hundred in traffic accidents, excluding deaths.

Data showed that an additional 22 people died on roads in the Northern Rivers in 2015 while one person died after a shark encounter at a north coast beach.

More than 2, 300 people were injured on Northern Rivers' roads between 2012 - 2015 compared to nine after a shark encounter on a north coast beach.

State wide data for the 2011 - 2014 period (2015 data was not yet published) showed more than 90,000 were injured and another 1,300 people died after a traffic related accident while five were injured and three died after shark encounters.

In the five year period from 2011 - 2015 four people died after shark encounters while 120 people drowned in a natural water source (ocean, river, lake etc): this figure did not include people who died after diving or jumping into water but suggested your odds of death by shark compared to drowning were roughly 1:30.

Ticks and snakes, two commonly known dangerous animals in the Northern Rivers region, accounted for less than five human deaths in as many years from 2011 to 2015; the deaths were all snake-related and all happened in 2013.