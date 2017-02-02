33°
News

TIMEBOMB: The deadly legacy asbestos leaves behind

Hamish Broome
| 3rd Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil.
Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Diane Randall played innocently in the grounds of Baryulgil Public School 40 years ago, she never could have suspected the danger she and her childhood friends were exposed to.

Asbestos dust was everywhere.

The Yamba woman joked about still having all her teeth because the students were required to brush twice a day in the school bubblers after recess and lunch - a commendable public health initiative.

But while the students were fighting decay, their lungs were breathing in something far more sinister.

"Asbestos to us was just gravel or sand - just another material to play in," she said.

"It was everywhere - just like the dirt we played in when we made mud pies. We used asbestos (for that), too."

Innocent memories of childhood have become darkened by fear for Ms Randall and her siblings since their brother Ffloyd Laurie, 55, was diagnosed and then died last month from the killer asbestos disease mesothelioma.

Ffloyd was the first of what could be more cases of the disease affecting people who grew up in Baryulgil. The disease typically lies dormant for up to 40 years before becoming activated.

Ms Randall said her father and uncles, who all worked at the James Hardie Baryulgil mine, were still beset with horrible asbestos-related diseases - but not mesothelioma.

"Dad suffered for years and years with all this respiratory stuff," she said.

Ffloyd Laurie, pictured with wife Noelene, had the deadly asbestos cancer mesothelioma, which he contracted while growing up in Baryulgil, near the old James Hardie asbestos mine.
Ffloyd Laurie, pictured with wife Noelene, had the deadly asbestos cancer mesothelioma, which he contracted while growing up in Baryulgil, near the old James Hardie asbestos mine. Hamish Broome

"One of my uncles had one of his lungs removed (and) all of his rib cage had to be taken out. You could actually see all of his chest rising and falling because he had all of these operations.

"But none of them had what Ffloyd had. It was excruciating watching Ffloyd suffer the way he did ... just the breathlessness, the suffocating.

"It was like you are slowly drowning."

Mr Laurie's siblings now have to face the painful task of grieving for their loved one while dealing with the reality of their own exposure to the dust.

A network of about 50 former Baryulgil children is centred around Casino and Grafton, and keeps in close contact.

"We're all living with the fear," Ms Randall said.

"My lungs are probably lined with the plaque, but then it takes a trigger and then it starts.

"You're sitting on a ticking time bomb. You've just got to put your affairs in order once you're diagnosed, and do it quickly. Once you're diagnosed it is a death sentence."

Ffloyd Laurie pictured with his grandson Emmit shortly before his death last month.
Ffloyd Laurie pictured with his grandson Emmit shortly before his death last month. Contributed

'Unbelievable' exposure

A former Grafton GP who spent 15 years treating residents of Baryulgil said the exposure of the community to asbestos was "unbelievable".

Dr Ray Jones said he had treated hundreds of people, including former students of the school, for asbestos- related diseases during his time servicing Baryulgil between 2000 and 2015.

"As far as I know ... of the workers, 90% of them are dead as a result of their exposure," he said.

"Most of them died from asbestos-related illnesses.

"Before I left the children who had been through the school had started to get cancer. Cancer you would attribute to asbestos - lung cancer, respiratory cancer. People in their 40s who were getting cancers they shouldn't have got at all. There was an inordinate number of them.

"For a small community the rate of cancers was huge."

While mesothelioma is the only disease exclusively attributable to asbestos, Dr Jones said it was obvious that asbestos was to blame for the other health problems.

"Asbestos gets on your body. You swallow it, so you get cancer in your nose, your eyes - all through your body," he said.

"The exposure was just unbelievable. These were little kids - they were five year olds.

"It's a massive blot on Western civilisation that the dollar is so important that people are prepared to put others at risk for financial gain."

Dr Jones said because of the delay in the onset of mesothelioma, the peak of the disease was not expected until 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asbestos asbestos disease support society baryulgil cancer dr ray jones ffloyd laurie james hardie mine lung cancer link mesothelioma northern rivers environment respiratory cancer

Police on the way to curbing plateau crime

Police on the way to curbing plateau crime

Ballina Shire Cr Eoin Johnston has observed an increase in vandalism and petty crimes around the plateau in the 12 months since the permanent officer departed.

TIMEBOMB: The deadly legacy asbestos leaves behind

Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil.

Sister of victim recalls making 'mud pies' of asbestos

Councillors and residents rally against rate rises

Councillor Paul Spooner is fighting the rate rises for Byron Bay.

Labor councillors slam Greens, Nationals, independent counterparts

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

Local Partners

Grave issues on the Northern Rivers

GRAVES were running out and were sometimes too expensive, staff at Richmond Valley Council found after a survey of cemeteries in the shire.

Dog academy 'something area has needed for a long time'

North Coast K9 Academy operators David Kotek and Sophie Thomson will be operating dog obedience classes in Alstonville.

Two business owners come together to start classes for older dogs

London Klezmer Quartet returns

COMING SOON: The London Klezmer Quartet.

They play Jewish Eastern European music

NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.

Six great shows your children can see this year in Lismore

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

London Klezmer Quartet returns

THE band plays Jewish Easterm European music blended with jazz and a sing about beetroot.

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

The shows you need to know about

NEW ALBUM: Hat Fitz and Cara will bring their award winning old-timey roots show to Nimbin for the CD launch of their fourth album, After The Rain. Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Sunday.

This week's gig guide

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 Expressions On...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!