DEADLY BEACHES: History of shark attacks on the North Coast

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 26th Sep 2016 12:25 PM
Tadashi Nakahara was killed by a great white shark in February 2015.
Tadashi Nakahara was killed by a great white shark in February 2015. Contributed

TODAY'S shark attack marks the first at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach since champion surfer Sam Morgan was bitten by a suspected bull shark last November.

Sam Morgan was attacked by a shark while surfing at Lighthouse Beach Ballina.
Sam Morgan was attacked by a shark while surfing at Lighthouse Beach Ballina. Facebook

Mr Morgan, a 20-year-old local man, was bitten on his left thigh about 6.15pm on November 10 and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

He was put in an induced coma overnight and it was reported a month later that he was recovering very well.

2015 was a terrifying year for Ballina residents, who witnessed two more attacks at or near Lighthouse Beach.

RELATED: Ballina reeling after second shark attack in six months

Mathew Lee was bitten by a four-metre great white shark on his lower leg in July, following the attack that killed a man and shook up the Ballina community in February.

Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada, after the attack in 2015.
Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada, after the attack in 2015. Mathew Lee Official Support Facebook page

Tadashi Nakahara, 41, was killed by a four-metre great white between Lighthouse and Shelly beaches on February 13.

A huge memorial service was held at Shelly Beach to farewell the much-loved Ballina resident.

It was the first shark-related fatality at Lighthouse Beach since 2008 when a teenager, Peter Edmonds, was killed while body boarding.

There have been three attacks at Byron Bay and Evans Head since 2014 as well.

Paul Wilcox, 50, was bitten and killed while swimming at Clarkes Beach two years ago on September 8. It was only months before Mr Nakahara died.

Photograph of Paul Wilcox with wife Victoria from their honeymoon 25 years ago. Mr Wilcox died after a shark attack at Byron Bay in 2014.
Photograph of Paul Wilcox with wife Victoria from their honeymoon 25 years ago. Mr Wilcox died after a shark attack at Byron Bay in 2014. Contributed

Then days before Mr Nakahara died, Jabez Reitman was bitten on his back by a shark at Seven Mile Beach and he drove himself to hospital.

Evans Head was in the spotlight on September 31, 2015, when 52-year-old Craig Ison suffered serious injuries to his left leg and hand after a great white attack.

Craig Ison of Evans Head was attacked by a shark at Main Beach, Evans Head.
Craig Ison of Evans Head was attacked by a shark at Main Beach, Evans Head. Ricky Forsyth, Rickyluv Photography

In total, that's seven shark attacks including two fatalities in two years around the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  attack, ballina, byron bay, evans head, shark, victims

